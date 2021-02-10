SPONSORED :

Save 25% on Garden Pots, NOW at Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines

Des Moines’ oldest business is offering exceptional savings on high quality garden pots you will proudly enjoy for years to come. You can save 25% off regular prices through Feb. 15, 2021. This includes their frost resistant Vietnamese clay pots in a variety of colors.

Along with this terrific sale, you can also discover their new Garden Shop, which showcases tools, seeds, garden decor and supplies all carefully selected to bring you excellent value for the quality. Zenith Holland Nursery is also committed to bringing you locally sources products as well. They are now offering Ed Hume and Territorial seed, bringing you varieties specifically suited for our native climate and conditions.

The are also offering Kitazawa seed cultivating Japanese and Asian varieties since 1917. You can grow staples for Asian cuisine right at home, such as baby corn. Their varieties even include some Latin specialties like Poblano chiles, and more.

There is so much more to discover, and we look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks. If you have never been to Zenith Holland Nursery, you are missing something special; lovingly presented to you by local owner Lyn Robinson who runs the show along with her husband John. You can feel great about supporting a small business serving our community for decades.

Stop by today, to pick up cut flower bouquets or heart-shaped succulents to delight your sweetheart along with a plethora of gift choices including the ever-popular gift certificate. And don’t forget, that pot sale ends Monday, Feb.15. Don’t miss out!

Zenith Holland Nursery is open seven days a week, offering curbside pick up and on-site shopping following all safety and social distancing protocols.

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/