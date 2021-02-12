The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning – with “heavy snow expected” – starting Friday night, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. and continuing through Saturday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches are possible overnight, professional prognosticators said, with further snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches also possible on Saturday.

“A major winter storm will bring lowland snow to much of western Washington tonight through Saturday afternoon,” NOAA said. “By the end, the Seattle metro area will see ranges from 3-7 inches with highest totals near Tacoma and over to Bremerton.”

Here’s the full warning, which was issued at 2:35 p.m. Friday afternoon:

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Seattle, Everett, Bremerton, Bellevue and vicinity.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

Here’s the detailed forecast:

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between 21 and 26. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Friday Night: Snow, mainly after 11pm. Low around 25. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 27. East southeast wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday: A chance of snow before 4pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday Night: Rain and snow likely before 7pm, then snow likely between 7pm and 10pm, then rain and snow after 10pm. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Monday/Washington’s Birthday: Rain. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

