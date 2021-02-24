The Des Moines Police Department is warning residents that someone is cutting brake lines in parked cars, with at least 25 vehicles being hit just this week.

The dangerous vandalism has happened in an area west of 27th Ave South, north of South 244th Ave South, west of 24th Avenue South, and south of South 240th (map below).

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

Several security cameras have recorded the male suspect in the act of cutting through brake lines (KOMO News has surveillance video here.) Video shows the suspect crawl under some cars for less than a minute, which is long enough to cut lines and endanger unsuspecting drivers.

“We would ask community members to be vigilant in reporting suspicions persons/behavior,” Sgt. David Mohr told The Waterland Blog. “To check and be aware of potential damage to their vehicle brake system (brake fluid on ground, soft brakes) before driving.”