Full closure of Kent/Des Moines Road will be conducted overnight on Sunday, Mar. 21 and Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021, to transport equipment for Sound Transit’s Federal Way Light Link extension.

The work will be done by a contractor and will take place between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

WHAT: Sound Transit’s contractor will be working overnight to transport equipment across Kent/Des Moines Road.

WHEN: Sunday, March 21 and Tuesday, March 23, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

WHERE: On Kent Des Moines Road between State Route 99 and Interstate 5 at exit 149B (see map).

Full closure in both directions Exit 149B will be open to traffic Work occurs under strict COVID-19 safety practices A safe and secure work site



