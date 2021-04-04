A home burned intensely in the 24500 block of 26th Place South in Des Moines (map below) early Sunday morning, April 4, 2021.

South King Fire & Rescue responded around 1:30 a.m., and firefighters found a huge fire with smoke and flames visible.

@SouthSoundNews said that due to the heavy fuel load in the home and how well involved it was, crews fought the fire from a defensive/outside position.

No injuries were reported, and officials said that all occupants made it out safely.

Cause of the blaze is under investigation.