The Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA) this week launched its new ‘Seattle Southside Scenes’ campaign, which showcases the art, history and culture of the region through a docuseries uncovering the fascinating stories of iconic landmarks, hidden gems and the people behind them.

“We invite locals and visitors to explore the region through the ‘Scenes Trail’ and visit each of the distinctive locations featured in the docuseries,” said Ashley Comar, vice president of marketing and communications for the Seattle Southside RTA. “We’re excited to share these amazing, under-the- radar stories with the community and have them experience what makes these locations special.”

As one of the most unique areas in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle Southside is filled with public art, historic landmarks and a diverse population with rich cultural heritages. This diversity is reflected in the over 70 languages spoken in the region and its eclectic culinary scene.

The docuseries will continue to add locations throughout the year; below are a few featured videos:

If you appreciate our independent local journalism, please…

The Maury Island Incident mural in Des Moines: In June of 1947, weeks before the infamous Roswell UFO incident, Fred Crisman and Harold Dahl had a close encounter off the shores of Des Moines. Allegedly, a group of UFOs rained down a metallic substance on Dahl’s boat, injuring one and killing Dahl’s beloved dog! Discover the art mural based on the award-winning short film that displays the entire event:

Zenith Holland Nursery: The oldest continually operating business in Des Moines has grown and sold high quality plants to locals and visitors since 1907. This nursery has witnessed and survived two World Wars, a depression, a global economic crisis, a pandemic and so much more, but has maintained its charm and appeal to gardeners and plant lovers:

The Cloud at Angle Lake Light Rail Station: This shimmering, glittering art installation named, “The Cloud,” at the light rail station marks the beginning or an end to any journey.

SCENES TRAIL

The Scenes Trail is a user-friendly, free, mobile trail that can be accessed at SeattleSouthside.com/Scenes where individuals can learn unknown facts about each location and the stories behind it. Everyone who visits each location on the Scenes Trail within a year of signing up will receive a pair of Scenes socks.

The organization asks that visitors abide by the CDC recommended guidelines for COVID-19.

About the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority

The Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority (RTA) is the official destination marketing organization for Seattle Southside, including the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines. The organization is responsible for competitively marketing the area as an ideal travel destination for leisure and business travelers who wish to explore Western Washington and an idyllic place for meeting and event planners to hold their events. The Seattle Southside RTA is funded by a self-assessed hotel fund and supported by a lodging tax from the cities of SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines.

For more information, please visit www.seattlesouthside.com or call 206-575-2489.