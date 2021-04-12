Volunteers are needed to join a Work Party scheduled for this Saturday April 17, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Kiddie/City Park in Des Moines:

Hey there! Join us for a fun and community-driven experience with your neighbors and help save the trees in Kiddie City Park

Open to the public All ages OK 6 out of 10 volunteers registered.



COVID Guidelines

Before attending this event, please watch our COVID-19 Volunteer Event Safety Video:

Arrive wearing your cloth face covering. You will be expected to keep it on through the entire event. If you forget a mask, extras will be available. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide water and snacks during our events. Please come prepared with your own water bottle and food. You are welcome to bring your own hand sanitizer, work gloves, and specific tools applicable to the tasks outlined in the work plan below (please no power equipment). We will also supply gloves, tools, hand sanitizer, well as sanitation spray for tools.

What to Bring

Please wear closed-toe shoes and long sleeves along with a face-mask which covers your mouth and nose.

Where to Meet

Happy Park Entrance

23099 21st Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198

Meeting Location Map

Where to Park

You may park where space is available. Please be mindful and refrain from parking in lots designated for local business use only.

For more info, visit https://desmoines.greencitypartnerships.org/event/1/ or email Kelleen Silveria at [email protected].