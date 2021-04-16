At 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, April 16, 2021, South King Fire & Rescue, Des Moines Police and Federal Way Police officers responded to reports of a vehicle in the water at the Redondo boat launch.

Crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle about 100 yards out into Puget Sound. Engine 366 deployed a rescue swimmer who swam out to the vehicle and found the vehicle almost fully submerged. The rescue swimmer used a window punch to break a window, and was able to safely remove the patient and swam him back to shore. The patient was placed on a backboard and carried to a medic unit (King County Medic One) where they evaluated the patient. The patient was in stable condition and was transported by Tri-Med Ambulance to a local hospital.



“Calls like these highlight the success of our rescue swimmer program and the importance of our long standing partnership with Federal Way PD, Des Moines PD, TriMed and King County Medic One to provide emergency services to our community,” Captain Brad Chaney said.