A large number of appointment slots for COVID-19 vaccine are available starting today through Monday at two vaccination locations in south King County:

Auburn Outlet Mall Kent ShoWare site



Both are offering either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for south King County residents, ages 16+.

Over 2,500 appointment slots are available each day, providing additional vaccination opportunities for residents in parts of the county with disproportionate impacts from COVID-19. There are also fewer vaccine providers in south King County.

In addition to appointments on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Public Health has added an additional vaccination clinic on Sunday, April 25.

“This week, we reached the exciting milestone that over 1 million King County residents have received at least one dose. But there are lots of people anxiously awaiting their opportunity.” said Patty Hayes, Director of Public Health – Seattle & King County. “Through opportunities such as this Sunday’s all-day vaccine clinic at our Kent site, we hope that residents of south King County with less flexible schedules, or those who may need someone to accompany them, can have a bit easier time getting their vaccine.”

Over 56% of King County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine. And that percentage jumps to 89% for those age 65-74. At the same time, there continues to be differences in vaccine coverage by geography and by race and ethnicity. Communities in south King County have lower rates of vaccine for those 16 and older compared to the county overall. For example, rates in Auburn, Kent and Federal Way are at 47%.

At the same time, the rates of COVID are much higher in south King County, with a rate of approximately 350 cases per 100,000 compared to just over 200 cases per 100,000 in King County overall.

Registration Information: