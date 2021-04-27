EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER : The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Virtual 2021 PNW Education & Workforce Summit will be held this Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

This online event will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will bring together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners, and community members to provide insight into the status of our primary and secondary education methods and their relationship with our workforce. Join us at this innovative summit to add your voice to the conversation.

Speakers include representatives from ANEW , Generation , Port Jobs and Seattle Goodwill .

Thanks to sponsors: Presenting Sponsor Gesa Credit Union, Event Sponsor City of Tukwila , and Media Sponsor South King Media .

Business Involvement

The chamber is committed to supporting economic recovery efforts and one of the most effective ways we can do that is by supporting education and workforce development. Please join us to learn more about what career paths are in demand how to attract the employees you need to help your business grow. If you have current openings and are interested in participating in the virtual career fair, please consider attending the summit and hosting a virtual booth. Contact the Chamber of reserve your spot as soon as possible. A limited number of booths are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community Involvement

People are the most important resource we have in the Southside region. As our job market shifts due to the pandemic, many workers are considering a career shift. We hope you will come to the summit to learn more about which career paths are in demand in our region, and connect with employers directly at the virtual career fair.

AGENDA :

11:30 a.m.: Welcome with Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg 11:45 a.m.: Speaker Presentations 12:45 p.m.: Door Prize & Thank Yous 1:00 p.m.: Event Concludes 1:00 p.m.: Career Fair Begins 3:00 p.m.: Career Fair Ends



Unique login details will be sent to registered attendees via email prior to the event.