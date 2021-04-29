Vaccine supplies to King County increased substantially this week, vastly expanding the availability of life-saving shots to any eligible person who wants them – including locally in south King County, and without an appointment.

Thousands of vaccine appointments are available at King County’s high-volume vaccination sites at Kent’s accesso ShoWare Center and the Auburn Outlet Mall, which are open to County residents 16 and older, regardless of their zip code.

The high-volume sites will begin accepting walk-in vaccinations, with no appointment necessary, for as many as 1,000 people per day at each location.

These slots will be available Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

In addition, the high-volume sites will be adding more evening and weekend hours. This Sunday May 2, the Auburn site will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Wednesday, May 5, the clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“With the increased supply of vaccine, we can now offer vaccine slots with no appointment needed. We know this can make a big difference for people with less flexible work schedules, or for those that may want to come get their vaccine with friends or family,” said Dr. Mark Del Beccaro, Assistant Deputy Chief, COVID Testing and Immunizations, Public Health – Seattle & King County. “With the increased supply, we are now able to open up our Auburn and Kent vaccination sites for anyone in King County.”

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be offered at the Kent site. At Auburn, people will be able to choose either Pfizer/Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For people ages 16-17, Pfizer is the only authorized vaccine at this time and minors will need a parent present to provide consent. The COVID-19 vaccine is provided for free, regardless of insurance, citizenship or immigration status. The Kent and Auburn sites are ADA accessible and have ASL and language interpretation on site. You can also get vaccinated at local pharmacies and through many healthcare providers.



To register for an appointment, visit www.kingcounty.gov/covid/ registration

LOCATIONS:

Kent accesso ShoWare Center

625 W James Street

Kent, WA 98032 Auburn Outlet Mall

1101 Supermall Way, Suite 1333

Auburn, WA 98001



More vaccine options:

Other King County Vaccination Partnership sites are listed on kingcounty.gov/vaccine including in Redmond, Renton, Shoreline, and Seattle. Look up vaccination locations by zip code using Washington State’s vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov , available in 30 languages. If you need language interpretation, the following hotlines are available: WA State COVID-19 Assistance hotline: 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816 (then press #) King County COVID-19 Call Center: 206-477-3977, 8am – 7pm



