Tukwila Police and numerous other emergency responders are on scene of a reported shooting at Westfield Southcenter Mall on Saturday afternoon, May 1, 2021.

Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department says it is treating two males who suffered gunshot wounds as a result of the shooting.

One male, 32, is satisfactory and arrived at 12:30 p.m. The second male, 27, arrived shortly thereafter. He is also not suffering from life-threatening injuries and his condition will be provided following further assessment.

We have confirmed with an employee on site that there has been a shooting, with around ten shots heard near an area on the east side of the mall between JC Penney and Seafood City.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions are continuing to clear the mall.

The mall was put into lockdown and police are advising all to please avoid the area.

Washington State Patrol has closed all freeway exits from I-5 and SR 405 to the mall.

More info will be shared as it becomes available.

Here’s some raw video recorded live over the scene by KOMO: