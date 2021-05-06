On Thursday, May 6, 2021, the City of Des Moines released an update to its 2021 summer programming, announcing that they will soon be reopening smaller group events.

Just don’t expect any big concerts…yet.

Here’s the city’s full announcement:

We continue to consult with our Emergency Operations Center (EOC), and review State and Seattle–King County Department of Health guidelines.

The City of Des Moines remains committed to keeping its residents safe and at the same time providing appropriate programming for the current phase of the Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery. To that end, we are moving forward with reopening our smaller group programming, to be held outside the Field House.

Proper COVID protocol, limiting numbers, and keeping a rigorous cleaning schedule will allow for these programs to be executed smartly and safely. As health guidelines continue to evolve, our Parks, Recreation & Senior Services staff are mapping out the programs to be offered, with a compliment of new virtual offerings.

Some programs that fit into the parameters of a small, outdoor setting are enhanced fitness classes, martial arts, dance classes, and dog obedience courses. We are working with instructors and staff at this time to prepare.

For more information about specific programs, and updates on when we will roll these out, please check our Parks and Recreation page, as well as our social media page.

We are excited to begin to provide recreation programming again and look forward to serving the community with these programs.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

If you have questions please feel free to contact Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation, Nicole Nordholm, at [email protected] or Assistant Recreation Manager Kyle Ehlers at [email protected].

As always, the City Council and City staff continue to be dedicated to supporting our citizens in this unprecedented time. We will continue to assess ways in which to move forward safely to best serve our community. Thank you for your understanding and your continued support of community safety.