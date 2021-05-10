EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will welcome back the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market for their 15th season on Saturday, June 5 with a Ribbon Cutting Grand Opening event.

The event will take place at the entrance to the Market in the the north Des Moines Marina parking lot between 8:50 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the re-opening of the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market,” said Andrea H. Reay, President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber. “During this unprecedented time it’s been difficult to connect, gather and shop. We’re grateful that the Market staff and vendors have been able to re-open safely and encourage all in our community to come out and continue to support our local small businesses.”

The Chamber is hosting a grand re-opening for the Market on June 5, 2021 for a celebration that will strictly adhere to all CDC guidelines. Guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Special guests will include:

Mayor Matt Pina Senator Karen Keiser Representative Tina Orwall



The first 1,000 guests will also enjoy a complimentary shopping bag courtesy of the Edward Jones office of Doug Myers and Ely Burke. Lindsy Ronish, Branch Office Manger said

“All Des Moines businesses have the opportunity to provide any promotional items, business coupons or trinket they’d like to be included in the bags. The Des Moines Farmer’s Market averages a turnout of 1,200 people per weekend with endless amounts of entertainment including live music, food trucks and dedicated vendors. Businesses interested in providing items should contact me, at [email protected] by June 1st to ensure your items can be included.”

“We are ramping up for the 15th year of the Des Moines Farmer’s Market!” said Market Manager Susie Novak “The Des Moines Farmer’s Market averages a turnout of 1,200 people per weekend with endless amounts of entertainment including live music, food trucks and dedicated vendors. There are many ways to get involved and share in the success; the Des Moines Farmer’s market takes up to 20 volunteers per week! If you’re interested in helping out, please let us know and hope to see you there!”

Event Details:

WHAT: Grand Re-Opening Celebration for Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

WHEN:Saturday June 5th 8:50-9:00am

WHERE: Entrance to the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market located at the Des Moines Marina (22307 Dock Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198; map below). For those that are not able to attend in person, please follow the Chamber on Facebook @SeaSouthChamber at 8:50 a.m. on June 5 to join virtually.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment. More info here: https://dmfm.org

About the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is a 501(c)(4) and was founded in 2006 as a non-profit organization bringing farmers, artisans, and the local community together around a bountiful variety of vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, crafts, flowers, meat and fish, ready to eat foods, education, information and entertainment. Since its inception, the Market has been a prime gathering place for the City of Des Moines and surrounding communities. More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com