Sound Transit is seeking public comments on the future development of approximately four acres of land in the Kent/Des Moines area.

The land is currently being used to store construction equipment and house mobile offices while the future Kent/Des Moines light rail station is being built.

Once the Federal Way Link Extension opens in 2024, Sound Transit will make this land available for transit-oriented development.

Community feedback collected through this survey and an online open house later this fall will be used to inform the content of the Request for Proposals for the available sites.

The online survey will be available starting May 10 through May 31, 2021 at www.KentDesMoinesTOD.com. The survey will be available in English, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali and Tagalog.

Sound Transit is partnering with the City of Kent to create a vision for future development near the Kent/Des Moines light rail station, focused on the opportunities created through easy access to transit. The station area is part of the City of Kent’s plans for the Midway neighborhood.

This fall, Sound Transit will expand light rail to the U District, Roosevelt and Northgate. In 2022, Tacoma Link will expand to the Hilltop neighborhood. In 2023 trains will reach Mercer Island, Bellevue and the Overlake area. In addition to the Federal Way Link Extension, 2024 will bring the opening of extensions to Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Downtown Redmond.

More information on the projects and public involvement process is available at www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.