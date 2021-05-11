Join in the ‘Running of the Flags’ by running, walking or riding a Virtual 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Marathon, or Ultra Marathon course of your choosing anywhere in south King County, or heck – anywhere in the World – to celebrate our diverse and healthy communities.

This ongoing event will RUN (and walk, ride, etc.) from Saturday, June 5 to Monday, July 5, 2021.

Destination Des Moines, Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, and Des Moines Legacy Foundation value diversity and celebrate the contributions of people, regardless of their age, ethnicity, race, color, abilities, religion, socioeconomic status, culture, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

Be part of the celebration to unite our great communities of people! All proceeds of this event support Community Charities.

Here are the Details:

DATE: Run any day(s) between Saturday, June 5 – Monday, July 5, 2021 TIME: Race any time of day you choose DISTANCE: You can run or walk, a 5k, 10k, half marathon, or marathon (even an ultra-marathon is available!) PLACE: What’s your favorite course? You get to pick your location



Entry Fees (fees are the same for all distances):

$25 Adults (21-64) $20 Senior Citizens (65 and older) $20 Youth, Teens, Young Adults (under 21) $50 Family Team or Group (up to 4 runners) Honor System Scholarships Available



Online Registration runs from May 5- July 4, 2021.

Each registered participant receives a commemorative Running of the Flags Race Medal.

Pre-Race: Pick up your Running of the Flags Race Medal at any participating Marina District Business with the Running of the Flags Logo! Just show your registration receipt!

This is a virtual event. Everyone is welcome to join in. Run it. Walk it in one day or challenge yourself to complete an Ultra Marathon over multiple days! Race safely with your family, friends, and pets. Participate wherever you choose and whenever you choose. Race on a trail, through your neighborhood, take a walk along city sidewalks, or visit the Des Moines waterfront! In fact, if you visit our Marina District businesses you can receive rewards! However you wish to cross the finish line is okay with us. Create your own Running of the Flags Finish Line and share your memorable photographs on this site and to the Destination Des Moines, Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park, and Des Moines Legacy Foundation Facebook pages.

Photo and Video Contest:

Document your race with photos and videos that you can upload at Destination Des Moines Facebook page . Prizes: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Winners (Prizes and bragging rights) will be awarded for the most exciting, creative, and colorful race costumes and finish line photos and videos submitted by Race participants. Don’t miss out on the fun! Photo Contest Rules and Regulations: Contest entries must be appropriate for family audiences. Entry materials must be submitted no later than the end of the race at 11:59 pm, July 5, 2021. Submitted entry materials grant Destination Des Moines race officials permission to use your images and video on any platform. Contest winners will be decided at the sole discretion of the race officials. Items considered to contain obscene, indecent, or profane materials, and/or ridicule, exploit, or demean persons on the basis of age, color, creed, disability, national origin, race, religion, or sexual orientation will be removed at the sole discretion of the race officials.



Running of the Flags benefits your community through these organizations:

Destination Des Moines (Non-profit 501c6 Corporation) presents FREE community celebrations: Fireworks Over Des Moines, Waterland Festival and Parade, Marina District Trick or Treat Path, Art Walks, and Holiday Tree Lighting. (Live events coming again soon!). The mission is to grow our Marina District and local small business development.

Des Moines Legacy Foundation (Non-profit 501c3 Corporation) funds community charities: Des Moines Area Food Bank, Des Moines Park Play Areas, Youth Recreation, YETI, Senior Health, Wellness and Mobility, Farmers Market, Arts, and Running of the Flags and Scholarships for local people in need.

Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park (Non-profit 501c ) funds community and international charities: Highline Schools Foundation, Music for Life, Des Moines Area Food Bank, and local and international service projects for people in need.

Don’t want to run, walk, or bike? Consider making a donation to support the work that Destination Des Moines, Rotary Club and Legacy Foundation are doing in our community.

Want to learn more about these community organizations. Check out their websites: