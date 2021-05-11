Early Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, firefighters responded to a fire at Tool Town, located at 23639 Pacific Highway S. in Des Moines (map below).

The blaze happened at the store at around 3 a.m., with crews from South King Fire & Rescue along with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responding.

Original reports were of a fire located at a Public Storage facility, but firefighters quickly discovered the fire to actually be at Tool Town.

“The fire was located in the overhead area of the store, firefighters were able to get water on the fire but had an extensive forcible entry due to a steel door that had to be cut through, once inside crews were able to fully extinguish the fire,” PNW Thinline Photography said.

Cause of the fire is being investigated.

Below is video of the blaze, courtesy PNW Thinline Photography:

Tool Town is located at 23639 Pacific Highway South: