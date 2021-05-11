Volunteers are needed to help restore Kiddie/City Park this Saturday, May 15, 2021:

We will once again be working clearing ivy at the park to make space for new trees and native plants to be planted later in the season!

This event will run from 9 a.m. – Noon.

Open to the public All ages OK 2 out of 10 volunteers registered.



COVID Guidelines

Before attending this event, please watch our COVID-19 Volunteer Event Safety Video: GreenSeattle.org/COVIDvideo

Arrive wearing your cloth face covering. You will be expected to keep it on through the entire event. If you forget a mask, extras will be available. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide water and snacks during our events. Please come prepared with your own water bottle and food. You are welcome to bring your own hand sanitizer, work gloves, and specific tools applicable to the tasks outlined in the work plan below (please no power equipment). We will also supply gloves, tools, hand sanitizer, well as sanitation spray for tools.

What to Bring

Please bring a mask, a water bottle and a snack for yourself as we can not provide these things at this time.

Where to Meet

Please meet at the playground side of Kiddie/City Park. If you are late we will be at work and might be further into the park. Simply follow the trail on the other side of the playground and you will find us.

Meeting Location Map

Where to Park

There is street parking at the park near the intersection of S. 230th St. and 21st Ave S.

More info here: https://desmoines.greencitypartnerships.org/event/2/