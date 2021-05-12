The Des Moines Yacht Club will be holding their 22nd Annual (except for last year) Swap Meet on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This will be an outdoor event.

Masks required. Be sure to stop by the First Mates Navigating the Future Treasure Table. All proceeds from this table will go towards scholarships for Mt. Rainier students!



Buy / Sell / Swap / Visit

Marine equipment, Accessories, Electronics, Boats, Kayaks, Tools, Trailers, Dinghies, Books, etc.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

SPACES AVAILABLE – RESERVE NOW! (See email address below) Outdoor Stalls: 10′ X 20′ Must Bring Your Own. chairs, table(s) and/or tent (ifneeded due to rain) *can use your vehicle to sell out of but vehicle must fit in your 10′ X 20′ space along with your sale items* Vendor Set-Up: “Day of” Swap Meet – gates open at 5:00am. If over an hour late, your space will be forfeited to the next available person.

Serving Limited Food: Coffee, Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Bottled Water, Grab & Go Cinnamon Polls & Breakfast Burritos. No condiments.

All questions, email Joy or Todd at: [email protected] or [email protected] or text (253) 709-3598, please leave message.

Des Moines Yacht Club is located at 22737 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines WA 98198: