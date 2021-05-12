The Des Moines Yacht Club will be holding their 22nd Annual (except for last year) Swap Meet on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This will be an outdoor event.

    • Masks required.
    • Be sure to stop by the First Mates Navigating the Future Treasure Table.
    • All proceeds from this table will go towards scholarships for Mt. Rainier students!

Buy / Sell / Swap / Visit

Marine equipment, Accessories, Electronics, Boats, Kayaks, Tools, Trailers, Dinghies, Books, etc.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

SPACES AVAILABLE – RESERVE NOW! (See email address below) Outdoor Stalls: 10′ X 20′ Must Bring Your Own. chairs, table(s) and/or tent (ifneeded due to rain) *can use your vehicle to sell out of but vehicle must fit in your 10′ X 20′ space along with your sale items* Vendor Set-Up: “Day of” Swap Meet – gates open at 5:00am. If over an hour late, your space will be forfeited to the next available person.

Serving Limited Food: Coffee, Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Bottled Water, Grab & Go Cinnamon Polls & Breakfast Burritos. No condiments.

All questions, email Joy or Todd at: [email protected] or [email protected] or text (253) 709-3598, please leave message.

Des Moines Yacht Club is located at 22737 Marine View Drive S., Des Moines WA 98198: