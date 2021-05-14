EDITOR’S NOTE: We’re bringing back a favorite feature called “Photo Friday”! If you have a great photo you’d like us to share, please email a medium/high-res image to [email protected] and be sure to include what you shot it with, technical settings you used, as well as subject or other details. Thanks!

Courtesy Elston Hill comes these amazing photos of Arctic Terns, as seen recently in Des Moines.

Arctic Terns spend two summers a year – one in the Arctic and the second in the Antarctic – flying up the coast from the tip of Chile to Alaska.

“At low tide this last week, we have been fortunate to see a flock of terns – maybe different flocks – sitting on the sandbar by the Des Moines pier at the mouth of Des Moines Creek.”

Taken with a Canon R5 and RF 100-500mm lens.

Click image to view photo gallery: