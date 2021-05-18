Recognizing that many families are still struggling financially due to COVID-19 and will likely continue to do so even as the economy recovers, Puget Sound Energy announced this week that it is making an additional $27.7 million in bill payment assistance available through its COVID Bill Assistance Program.

This builds off the more than $9 million in bill assistance PSE gave to more than 15,000 customers from April through September of 2020.

“When the pandemic first hit, we committed that no customer should go without lights, heat or hot water,” said PSE President and CEO Mary Kipp. “We stand by that more than a year later with a level of assistance that is unprecedented and which can make a significant difference for our customers.”

To qualify, customers’ net household monthly income must fall at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) and have a past due balance. Customers can receive up to $2,500 per program year in additional bill assistance. Customers who received energy assistance in the past may automatically receive a grant to forgive past balances due, up to the $2,500 annual limit.

PSE is offering extended payment plans up to 18 months and allows customers to change bill’s due date for those who may need additional assistance. Funds are also available in PSE’s other assistance programs, including the Warm Home Fund, PSE Home Energy Lifeline Program and Weatherization Assistance Program for income-eligible customers. This program will be available to PSE’s residential customers in Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston and Whatcom counties who meet the household size and income criteria.

This table outlines the monthly household income limits at the Federal Poverty Level for households up to 10 people.

Household/ Family size Qualifying Monthly Household FPL Income Household/ Family size Qualifying Monthly Household FPL Income 1 $2,147 6 $5,930 2 $2,903 7 $6,687 3 $3,660 8 $7,443 4 $4,417 9 $8,200 5 $5,173 10 $8,957

For more information, please visit pse.com/covidhelp.