SPONSORED :

What’s up Des Moines is committed to keeping you in the loop and up to date on all the ways Des Moines is working toward creating a thriving community with community leaders and business leaders working in partnership.

Here’s a look at a few of the folks who are contributing to making Des Moines a vibrant and welcoming place for visitors and residents alike.

Consider how you might be able to join them in their efforts and embrace full participation in supporting our unique “Waterland by the Sound.” It’s a sure way to feel connected and make a circle of friends.

Sarah Tuttle – Lighthouse NW

We had the opportunity to meet with Sarah Tuttle, Executive Director at Lighthouse NW. Eight years ago, Sarah had a vision to create a transitional housing program. This program provides intentional communities for families breaking free from domestic abuse, giving them the time, space, resources and support necessary to heal. Support services include: individual assessment and advocacy, counseling, life skill training, childcare, assistance with education and employment, mentoring, children’s programs, weekly support groups, Bible studies, community activities and family nights as well as an annual healing retreat.

Sarah’s genuine compassion and care for this our community is greatly appreciated!

Please visit www.lighthousenw.org to learn more and explore opportunities to support her program.

Beverly Mahoney – Rotary President

We had the chance to catch up with the Des Moines & Normandy Park Rotary Club President Beverly Mahoney. Bev has great passion for the Des Moines community and believes one of the keys to building a successful community begins with a strong Rotary Club! In navigating through a virtual world, the club has still managed to make a great impact, such as the distribution of 500 coats to five local elementary schools back in February.

Bev is hopeful to remove any barriers for those who’d like to join Rotary and would like to continue adding diversity to the club. Building relationships among individuals with different talents, cultures, generations and perspectives are all a part of her vision.

If you’d like to learn more about getting involved, please visit www.dmnprotary.org for more information and to check out the upcoming events!

Ashley Young – City of Des Moines Events & Facilities Manager

We had the opportunity to meet with Ashley Young, City of Des Moines Events & Facilities Manager. She explained to us her unique role in managing private event spaces throughout city operated facilities.

One of Ashley’s goals is to continue raising awareness for the Des Moines Beach Park and its function as not only a park but also an Events Center that is available for rental (please see beachparkeventscenter.com for more information).

Lastly, Ashley directed us towards tothebeachwa.com, which serves as a great resource to keep updated with upcoming events around the community!

