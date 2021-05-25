The first of SR3’s monthly informational series on the Salish Sea and its inhabitants will be held online this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 7– 8 p.m.

SR3 responds to sick, injured and entangled marine animals throughout the Pacific Northwest from their headquarters near the Des Moines Marina.

“Join us for our first monthly virtual presentation to learn more about the threats marine mammals face and how SR3 works to address those issues, including with the help of their new marine wildlife hospital in the Des Moines marina!”

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-new-hospital-a-new-hope-for-marine-wildlife-tickets-151758061447