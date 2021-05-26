In response to a Seattle (and Los Angeles) Times article reporting that a Des Moines man was a member of the far-right group The Proud Boys and was present at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove released the following statement on Wednesday, May 26, 2021:

“South King County is one of the most vibrant, diverse communities in our community and that diversity is our strength. Whether you have lived here all your life or have immigrated here and now call South King County home – you are welcome here.

“But let me be clear – hate has no place here.

“We are a welcoming and inclusive community. We value diversity and cherish our common values. Those who choose to advocate for white supremacy, who utilize hate speech and who attempt to overthrow our democracy do not belong here. Hate is not a value – it’s a tool used to divide us and it will not flourish here.

“I condemn all that the Proud Boys stand for – they have no place in our community.”