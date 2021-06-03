Highline Public Schools is asking local families to give input on how the district will spend a portion of COVID relief funds in schools.

The Committee on Allocating Resources Equitably (CARE) will be a 25-member team, composed of current students, families and staff.

Highline’s Chief Financial Officer Kate Davis is seeking representation on this committee from many areas of the community. To be on the committee as a community representative you must be a parent, guardian, and/or family member of a current Highline student. To ensure the committee reflects the diverse population of Highline Public Schools, this district will recruit family members who represent those who traditionally have been less involved in schools, including diversity in:

Ethnicity, language and race Gender and sexual orientation Socio-economic status Type of family (single parent, foster care, kinship) Geographic locations (at least one representative from each high school service area)



CARE will meet up to four times between September and December 2021. All meetings will be held from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The first meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. Based on committee member feedback and public health guidelines, the additional meetings may be held in person.

Learn more and apply to be a member of CARE here: highlineschools.org/CARE .

The application closes on June 18, 2021.

