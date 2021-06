REMINDER : The Senior Services Advisory Committee of Des Moines & Normandy Park will be holding a Shredding Event this coming Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

Accepted Items:

Paper (staples OK), such as receipts, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks File Folders Envelopes



MASKS REQUIRED.

Please stay in your vehicle at all times.

The Des Moines Marina is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: