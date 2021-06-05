Some might say you will laugh your head off at BAT Theatre’s production of ‘The Revolutionists,’ a comedy about the French Revolution that opens Saturday night, June 5, 2021 – but BAT wouldn’t put it exactly that way.

The show will have four online performances from Saturday, June 5 through Sunday, June 13, 2021.

In Lauren Gunderson’s historical play, four badass women, three of whom are real historical figures, live boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror (1793-1794). Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in revolutionary Paris.

Each woman is flush with her own mission during the bloody revolution. As Olympe explains, “Women are showing the boys how a revolution is done!”

This grand, provocative and poignant comedy is about terrorism, art, and how we actually go about changing the world. It also explores how revolution can bring reform at the cost of compassion, forgiveness and the conscience of a society undergoing upheaval.

The play contains some adult language.

The Revolutionists is BAT Theatre’s 15th live online production since May 1, 2020. These live rehearsed performances are produced with costumes, props, scene changes, music and more.

Performances are live online via Zoom so performers and audience can stay safely distanced in their own locations. Your “ticket” will connect you to a free download of Zoom if you don’t already have it on your device. Audiences get a chance to talk with the actors after the show.

The Revolutionists is sponsored by Hilary Okrent-Grilley of Keller Williams Realty, 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax and the City of Burien.

The Cast and Director

Under the skilled direction of Patricia Haines-Ainsworth, the talented cast includes Kyla Roberts (Marie Antoinette), Jessica Robins (Olympe de Gouges), Sara Schweid (Charlotte Corday) and Keiry Vida Valdez (Marianne Angelle).

Tickets and Show Information

Performances are:

Saturday, June 5 at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at 2 pm. Saturday June 12 at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m.



As always, BAT’s Shelter-in-place Season III is pay-what-you-will. If money has been tight during Covid, see the show for as little as $1. If money is not so tight, help keep BAT alive as we emerge from COVID-19 with a larger donation of any size.

For tickets, go to www.burienactorstheatre.org or https://burienactorstheatre.org/shows/shelter-in-place-season-2021/shelter-in-place-season-3-2021/the-revolutionists-by-lauren-gunderson.

“BAT looks forward to seeing you at the show!”

