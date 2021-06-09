A fire burned a home at 18150 Riviera Place SW in Normandy Park (map below) late Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021.

Multiple units were dispatched to the home, which appears to be a total loss.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

A neighbor said that the fire started when a resident was heating up a BBQ grill to cook when she heard the propane tank rattling. It caught on fire and the flames moved quickly. She apparently went to go inside the house (probably to call the fire department), and when she opened her closed sliding glass doors it created a suction draft that pulled the fire into her home [NOTE: We are checking with the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit for confirmation of the cause].

Several neighbors are teaming up to help the displaced victims of the fire, and we’ll be posting an update about those efforts soon.

Below are photos of the fire as shared by neighbors: