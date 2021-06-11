The 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival promises a blockbuster lineup of some of the northwest’s best Beer Makers and four Earth-Shaking Blues Performances, according to the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park.

Blues & Brews – the annual summer fundraiser facilitated by the local service club – will take place on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Des Moines Beach Park.

And after much anticipation, the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest Lineup has been announced.

Rotary/Blues & Brews Music Coordinator Steve Swank was very pleased with this year’s Blues batting-order:

“Over many years, we’ve worked very hard to listen to our audience and field the best possible bands. All of the bands that perform at Blues & Brews each year do it at a rate supportive of Rotary and the work we do to help. This allows us to book bigger and better bands, all while keeping the bands people love that brought you back Brews and Blues, like Stacy Jones Band and CD Woodbury, both back by popular demand. We are also pleased to feature the High Note Group which features guitarist Rafael Tranquilino, a Blues and Brews favorite. And last, but not least we are so excited to be a stop on the nationwide tour of Too Slim & The Traildraggers, a highly regarded blues act, making their Blues & Brews debut.”

The Brews offering this year will be ice-cold and diverse, according to Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Beer Chairperson, Bonnie Verhunce:

“This year we are very pleased to bring back some beloved brewers and their beers, some like Deschutes Brewing and Airways Brewing Company, that have been supporting Blues & Brews from day 1 all those years ago. I am elated to welcome and experience some new brews from beer makers making their Blues & Brews debut. In addition to amazing IPA’s, Ales, Lagers, Pilsners and more, Blues & Brews goers can count on finding a great craft-cider, some quality wine and the return of ‘Cocktails with a Cause’.”

2021 Poverty Bay Blues Featured Brews include:

Airways Brewing Company, Camp Colvos Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Scamp Brewing Co., 192 Brewing Company, Bad Jimmy’s Brewing Co., Fort George Brewery, Diamond Knot Craft Brewing, Mac & Jacks, Logan Brewing Company, Lumber House Brewery LLC, Acorn Brewing, and more to come.

Additionally, look for the return of Giant Beer Pong!

Featured Concert Cuisine:

A mouth-watering menu of featured concert-cuisine that (pairs perfectly with beer) will be available for sale during the fest from Cafe Pacific Catering.

Funds raised will go to aid important causes powered by Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park, WA, like Highline Music4Life, Des Moines Area Food Bank, Highline Schools Foundation, and many more.

Early-bird tickets at $35 while they last at www.DrinkToMusic.org . Each ticket includes 6 tokens (one tasting per token). Doors open at noon, the party goes till 8 p.m. 100% of the net proceeds go to causes powered by Rotary.



BLUES LINE UP:

BREWS LINE UP:

BLUES & BREWS PREVIEW: