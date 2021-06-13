The King County Library System (KCLS) announced this week that it will reopen all remaining library buildings – including Des Moines and Woodmont – by July 13, 2021.

The Des Moines Library will reopen for in-person visits on July 7, and Woodmont by July 13; both with the following changes:

Hours will change at all locations. Curbside to Go pickup will close. You’ll be able to pick up holds, browse, use computers, print, and get help from staff inside any library. You’ll no longer be able to pick up holds, surprise bags, or prints outside. Services will be modified. KCLS says it will continue to assess and apply health and safety protocols as needed.



KCLS says to check back in July for more information to help you plan your visit.

Beginning June 30, KCLS will advance to Phase 4 in its multiphase reopening plan, following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement to reopen Washington state.

Contactless Curbside to Go services will be phased out as KCLS increases its in-building access.

KCLS’ reopening plan adheres to Gov. Inslee’s Healthy Washington—Roadmap to Recovery and Safe Start guidelines. State officials are currently working on updating industry-specific guidance for businesses and organizations to reflect the upcoming changes. KCLS’ in-building services will be modified at first and expand over time. KCLS will continue to assess and implement health and safety protocols as needed.

“We look forward to welcoming patrons back into all of our library buildings,” said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum. “We know this is the moment many of you have been waiting for, and we are happy it is nearly here.”

KCLS’ libraries will open on a gradual schedule. Service changes and hours of operation will vary by location during the Phase 4 transition. Library hours will be posted on the library location page as the rollout progresses. Residents may learn more about what to expect during their visit at kcls.org/visit as KCLS moves closer to reopening. Contact Ask KCLS for assistance at kcls.org/ask, or call (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600.

KCLS has continued to serve King County communities in a variety of ways throughout the pandemic. The System currently offers modified in-building services at 19 libraries, several contactless services at most locations, and online access to digital collections, programs and resources.