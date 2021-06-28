The unseasonal heat wave is bringing temperatures across Puget Sound 20 degrees higher than average, and Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Response’s (SR3) newly-opened marinelife hospital needs help.

This new Des Moines location is designed to keep rescued sea life like turtles, seals, porpoises and otters comfortable, and this extraordinary heat means they need to take extra measures – fast!

“Summer is our busiest season and we already have SEVEN seal pup patients at the hospital,” organizers said “In order to provide what is best for their recovery we need to cool down our two outdoor pools, maintaining an average temperature of about 60 degrees.”

SR3 is in urgent need of a pool pump that will provide cool water in the summer and warm water during the winter. This will ensure they can meet patients’ needs year round.

Can you help Finn and Rainier chill out? Click below to lend a hand:

