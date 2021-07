Starting on Monday July 5, 2021, all are invited to explore the City of Des Moines by taking a walk and uncovering the City’s public art and new books.

Each sculpture on the walk is paired with a book inspired by the art and available through King County Library System.

Visit the Des Moines Library (map below) to pick up a list of locations and an art kit starting July 12.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfDesMoinesWashington/posts/4203201629763341