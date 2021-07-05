The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a domestic violence shooting incident that critically injured a 50-year old man.

Police say that on Monday morning, July 5, 2021 at 9:06 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 25400 block of 16th Place S. (map below) for a reported domestic incident.

As officers arrived, dispatch provided an update that an individual had been shot inside the residence. As officers approached, they witnessed a 70-year old male walking toward them from the residence.

Officers entered the residence where they located a 50-year old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid to the victim until King County Medics arrived and continued life saving measures. He was then transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. A 75-year old female who was unharmed was also located inside the residence.

The male and female were transported to the Des Moines Police Department for questioning. All three individuals are related and appear to live at the same residence.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department are continuing to investigate, and are not searching for anyone else at this time.