Baseball Fans ⚾️ mark this on your calendar – Washington District 7 Little League will be hosting the State intermediate Little League tournament from July 10–19, 2021 at Steven J Underwood Memorial Park in Des Moines.

Little Leaguers will play ball from July 10-19, starting Saturday, July 10 at 12 Noon. Opening ceremonies will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 10 with the parade of teams. All fans are welcome to attend this great event. No admissions and plenty of free parking!



“Bring the kids, grandparents and anyone that loves baseball,” said Del Rivero, District Administrator. “There will be food trucks for every game! Come support these all stars representing 9 state districts!”

The event will be held at Steven J Underwood Memorial Park, 21800 20th Ave So., Des Moines, WA 98198: