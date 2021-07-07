SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (SR3) is partnering with the Des Moines Police Department to provide marine-themed stuffed animals — “Officer Orca,” “Sergeant Sea Otter,” “Captain Humpback,” and “Chief Seal” — to help comfort children they encounter in crisis.

The proceeds from this ‘Sea Pup Patrol’ benefit will go directly to work rescuing and protecting sick, injured or entangled marine animals in the Pacific Northwest.

With every $30 donation, you will provide a stuffed animal to comfort a child and help a marine animal in need, too!

“Your warm-hearted gift will also go directly to work delivering life-saving care to sick, injured or entangled marine animals.”

Donations can be made through SR3’s website at:

“Thank you for your thoughtful support that’s helping comfort and care for children and marine mammals when they need it most!”

KICK-OFF AT JULY 17 FARMERS MARKET

Community members can also join SR3 and the Des Moines Police Department at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SR3’s marine wildlife ambulance will be there with the stuffed animals inside for you to choose from as you make your donation.

“A big thank you to the local businesses sponsoring Sea Pup Patrol, including the Quarterdeck, Des Moines and Normandy Park Rotary, John L. Scott Real Estate, and Doug Myers at Edward Jones!”

SR3 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (Tax ID #45-1491069). All contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.