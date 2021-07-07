UPDATE WED. JULY 7, 2021 : As we previously reported, a recent theft of a cargo trailer looked like it would shut down the Olympic Outdoor Center’s kayak and paddleboard rental business in Des Moines, but there’s some GREAT news:

“Thank you all, the trailer has been found on 20th street, all in one piece,” owner John Kuntz said. “They tried to cut the locks but luckily they were hardened. Thank you to Ben Kelley for spotting the trailer and notifying me.”

The suspect(s) apparently could not get into the trailer, so they abandoned it.

Kuntz adds that they’ll be back open as soon as health restrictions on local beaches are lifted.