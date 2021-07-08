All are invited to give “crime its annual going away party” at National Night Out in Des Moines, returning on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

This is an annual block watch party for neighbors to meet and greet each other, as well as police and emergency workers.

To get involved, please contact CSO Tonya Seaberry at (206) 870-7619 or [email protected]

