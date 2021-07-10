Destination Des Moines’ Waterland Artwalk and Scavenger Hunt will be held next weekend – Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 2021, in the Des Moines Marina District.

This Artwalk will feature art by local artists displayed in Marina District businesses.

Scavenger hunt clues will be posted on Facebook @ destinationdesmoines on Saturday, July 17. Participants can take pictures of their favorite scavenger hunt finds throughout the Marina District, then share a few of the pictures on Facebook @ destinationdesmoines by 5 p.m. July 18 to be entered to win raffle prizes. Events are free, family-friendly and mainly outside.





About Destination Des Moines

Destination Des Moines presents community events such as Fireworks Over Des Moines, Waterland Festival and Parade, Waterland Wine and Art Walk and Trick or Treat Path. Their work supports the Marina District and local small business development. For more information, visit www.destinationdesmoines.org/.