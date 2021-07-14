From our sister site ILoveKent.net:

With the help of dedicated volunteers, businesses and staff of the Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) the second annual Inside OUT open air marketplace welcomed visitors to Kent’s historic core on Saturday, July 10.

In this the first of eight scheduled Saturdays of fun (including this upcoming Saturday, July 17), guests were greeted by a festive balloon arch from local neighbor business “Balloon Love.”

Strolling through the variety of vendors, the KDP’s attention toward selecting high quality local artisans and unique businesses to showcase was evident in the variety of items available to delight shoppers. Art of all sorts, handmade jewelry, bath and body delights, apparel and even bountiful floral bouquets brought color and excitement to the vintage backdrop along First Avenue.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by the live music of Choroloco, a Seattle based acoustic ensemble specializing in Brazilian Choro Music, entertaining outdoor diners in the restaurants along the street. Kids and families found much to enjoy including the Kid’s colorful Pop-up Park and free kid’s art projects provided by Rusty Raven Studio.

Sad you missed all the fun? Never fear, as the excitement continues each Saturday through August 28, 2021. Coming up this Saturday, July 17, you can even enjoy one of two Sip, Savor and Swirl tasting events. For an affordable $30 ticket, you’ll be treated to savory and sweet food sample and 10 delicious wine tastings, all while enjoying the positive vibes of the Adrian Xavier band. Get your tickets here:

https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/sip-swirl-savor-wine-event/

While enjoying Inside/ Out visitors are encouraged to explore all the quaint, unique downtown shops, restaurants, and services.

This is a FREE, all ages event; wine tasting requires ticket purchase and age verification.

This event is sponsored by the City of Kent, 4Culture, Edward Jones Female Financial Advisors, Republic Services, I Love Kent, and Downtown Kent’s merchants.

For more Information, please visit www.downtownkentwa.com or email [email protected].

The Kent Downtown Partnership is a 501c3 non-profit organization. The mission of the KDP is to strengthen commerce and promote growth in historic downtown Kent through programs and events that celebrate our unique and diverse community and culture.