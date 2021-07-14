REMINDER : Des Moines’ SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research (aka SR3) and the Des Moines Police Department will be at the Farmers Market this Saturday, July 17, to provide marine-themed stuffed animals to help comfort children they encounter in crisis.

Community members can join SR3 and the Des Moines Police Department at the Des Moines Farmers’ Market this Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SR3’s marine wildlife ambulance will be there with the stuffed animals inside for supporters to choose from and place inside a Des Moines Police Department car.

The proceeds from this event will go directly to work rescuing and protecting sick, injured or entangled marine animals in the Pacific Northwest.

With every $30 donation, supporters will be providing a stuffed animal to comfort a child and helping a marine animal in need, too. Donations can be made throughout the month of July on SR3’s website at: https://www.sr3.org/seapuppatrol

Local businesses the Quarterdeck, Des Moines and Normandy Park Rotary, John L. Scott Real Estate, and Doug Myers at Edward Jones have sponsored the Sea Pup Patrol effort.

Event Details:

WHO: SR3 and the Des Moines Police Department – Casey Mclean, Executive Director and Veterinary Nurse; Commander Patti Richards, Des Moines Police Dept.

WHAT: SR3 Marine Wildlife Ambulance and marine-themed stuffed animals to be donated to Des Moines Police Department

WHEN: Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

WHERE: Des Moines Farmers Market – 22307 Dock Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198