Crews working on the Federal Way Link Extension will close a portion of S. 216th Street in Des Moines starting July 19, 2021 to build a tunnel structure on the west side of I-5 which will allow light rail trains to travel under the roadway, Sound Transit announced.

The road will be closed from July 19 through August 23.

Access for local residents will be maintained during the closure.

Drivers heading west on 216th will be detoured south on Military Road, then west on Kent/Des Moines Road and then north on State Route 99.

Drivers heading east on 216th will be detoured south on State Route 99, east on Kent/Des Moines Road and then north on Military Road

The Federal Way Link Extension will open for service in 2024.

For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.