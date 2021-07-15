National Night Out at Midway Park – an in-person event – will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 6-8 p.m.

At this free event – which runs from 6 – 8 p.m. – you can:

Learn about the update to the city’s Parks, Rec and Seniors Services Master Plan. Tell the city what changes you want to see at Midway Park. Tell they city what you want Des Moines parks, recreation, and senior services to look like in the future.



“Can’t attend in-person? We still want your feedback!”

Event boards and a questionnaire will be shared on the city’s Facebook page before the event.

More info at https://desmoineswa.gov/departments/parks_recreation, or email [email protected].

Midway Park is located at 29th Ave S. & S. 221st Streets: