National Night Out at Midway Park – an in-person event – will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 6-8 p.m.
At this free event – which runs from 6 – 8 p.m. – you can:
- Learn about the update to the city’s Parks, Rec and Seniors Services Master Plan.
- Tell the city what changes you want to see at Midway Park.
- Tell they city what you want Des Moines parks, recreation, and senior services to look like in the future.
“Can’t attend in-person? We still want your feedback!”
Event boards and a questionnaire will be shared on the city’s Facebook page before the event.
More info at https://desmoineswa.gov/departments/parks_recreation, or email [email protected].
Midway Park is located at 29th Ave S. & S. 221st Streets:
