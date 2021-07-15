Normally the Des Moines Waterland Walking Group meets at a specific place and time, and they walk a route together.

But this month they are inviting all to join Destination Des Moines for their Artwalk and Scavenger Hunt anytime this weekend, July 17 and 18.

Enjoy creative art in the Marina District business storefronts, and join the family-friendly scavenger hunt.

Find out more details on either their website at www.destinationdesmoines.org or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/destinationdesmoines.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

For more info, contact Gary at 206-390-3184.