Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding three Open Houses this weekend, in Tacoma, Shoreline and Seattle.

The first Open House – a gorgeous home that meets an enormous garage, and the rest is history:

This North End charmer will steal your heart right from the start!

New roof, siding, paint and a timeless front porch to greet you upon arrival.

Nearly 1,500 square feet with hardwoods, 2 bedrooms plus a finished attic offers flex space.

Bright cheery kitchen with breakfast nook opens up to the fully fenced, private backyard that will make you feel like you’ve escaped on vacation.

Large lot with tons of room for pets, play, gardening, entertainment & relaxation.

Four car garage has been converted to create an amazing space with parking, an incredible home gym, workshop area and a bonus room! Rare find all within walking distance to the thriving 6th avenue businesses!

WHEN:

Saturday, July 17: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3116 N 7th Street, Tacoma WA 98406 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $499,000 MLS Number: 1805002 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1900 Approximate House SqFt: 1,479 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,000 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Forced Air Hardwood Laminate Wall to Wall Carpet Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Security System Solarium/Atrium



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a charming, larger than expected, rambler that sits back on a very private flag staff lot:

This cutie boasts 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

The open kitchen concept flows into the charming family-room with easy access out onto an entertainment sized deck.

The lovely easy use gas fireplace is just waiting for those cool fall days.

Boasting a formal living room with numerous windows and natural light flowing in.

It’s a wonderful place to entertain or enjoy a quiet moment.

The 3 car garage is perfect for projects or additional storage. Love and care has gone into maintaining this home, you don’t want to miss this one.

WHEN:

Saturday, July 17: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 2127 N 153rd Street, Shoreline WA 98133 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $650,000 MLS Number: 1804746 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1988 Approximate House SqFt: 1,380 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,677 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Dining Room Skylight(s)



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a brand new efficient 3 STAR Built Green Modern Townhomes on the coveted West Slope of Queen Anne:

Entry level with brand new real oak floors throughout, bedroom & bathroom.

Main level features tons of natural light, designer kitchen with Quartz counters, SS appliances & custom Birch ceiling over the open space living room.

Hotel Suite-style master bedroom with huge master bathroom & 9 ft. ceilings throughout.

Top level with huge roof top deck & breathtaking views of Seattle’s famous sunsets, Elliott Bay, Olympic Mountains & Puget Sound.

Don’t miss your off-street parking stall with car charging station.

WHEN:

Sunday, July 18: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 2112 9th Ave W Unit B, Seattle WA 98119 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $825,000 MLS Number: 1798267 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 2021 Approximate House SqFt: 1,251 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 594 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile Hardwood Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw



PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

MAP:

