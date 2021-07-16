In our continuing coverage of the upcoming Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival – coming Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 – we celebrate some of the fun amenities and opportunities associated with the Des Moines (21+) Summer Festival.

Namely – an opportunity to witness the rise of the Kraken!

The 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival’s annual Rotary Raffle will feature an opportunity to see the Seattle Kracken in their very first season. Hockey Fans from around the Sound (18+) are invited to reserve your raffle tickets online at https://www.drinktomusic.org/raffle, for a chance to be a part of Seattle Hockey History!

This year’s Blues and Brews Raffle offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch our area’s newest professional hockey team, the Seattle Kraken in their upcoming Inaugural Season. For only $10, secure your raffle ticket for a shot at 2 Kraken tickets for a mutually agreed upon game. The winning seats are located in the 2nd level, only 2 rows up, overlooking the ice in the brand-new Climate Pledge Arena!

Rotarian and Raffle Chairperson Lindsy Ronish remarked about how there is special excitement around this year’s Blues & Brews raffle:

“With how hard it is to get your hands on Kraken tickets, especially with it being their inaugural season, this prize seems to be getting a lot of buzz.”

All of the net proceeds of the raffle benefit the charities of the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park. Lindsy went on to say that, “Not only are the community members passionate to support the region’s newest team, but they are also equally as passionate to support the causes of the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park! And to top it off, the winner of the grand prize will also receive a 12 person suite to a mutually agreed upon Seattle Thunderbirds hockey game.”

Raffle tickets are now available for reservation at https://www.drinktomusic.org/raffle and/or by stopping by Edward Jones and the offices of Doug Myers, CFP from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. M-F, located at 22211 Marine View Dr S, Des Moines, WA.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the Saturday Des Moines Farmers Market, the Thursday night Blues and Brews Kickoff at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines on Aug. 26 and at the Festival itself.

The 2021 Poverty Bay Raffle Winner will be drawn at the Blues & Brews Festival on Aug. 28. Need not be present to win.

In addition to the raffle, 4 epic blues performances, dozens of craft beers, a breathtaking view, wonderful food, the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews festival is pleased to announce the return of GIANT BEER PONG. This concert-sized variation on Beer Pong, “Always draws a crowd!” That’s according to Rotarian and Blues & Brews Organizer Connor Talbott. Connor went on to say, “as a graduate of Washington State University, the club just assumed that I would know all about Beer Pong, which coincidentally; I do, but that has nothing to do with my Alma mater!” Talbott stated defiantly.

GIANT BEER PONG will commence as soon as Blues & Brews gates open at Noon on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. 100% of the net proceeds from those brave enough to play GIANT BEER PONG go to support causes powered by Rotary.

“This is a fun event at a fun festival, but it is awesome to know that you will be helping some really great kids, just by having fun!” Talbott added. “This year we are adding custom beer mugs as prizes, so I expect that it will be even more popular than past years. Given how fast tickets are selling for the event, you will want to get on the waitlist as soon as you walk in the gate.”

Tickets for the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival are available while they last at: