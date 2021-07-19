The Washington Scuba Alliance and the City of Des Moines Arts Commission announced this week that the 2021 Summer Concert Series will be back this year for a reduced season.

This series will feature four Washington State artists or bands who will perform concerts at the Beach Park Event Center Meadow.

Come early for food trucks and a beverage at the Breakwater Bar with Party on the Rocks and the Washington Scuba Alliance.

Concerts will occur on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. – with the first set for this Wednesday, July 21 – and continuing weekly through Aug. 11, 2021.

This will be a condensed series from previous years, with only four weeks rather than eight.

2021 Line Up:

Ian Ayers and the Soul Purpose – July 21

https://www.facebook.com/ianayersandthesoulpurpose/ Brian James and the Great Unknown – July 28

https://brianjamesandthegreatunknown.com/ Alma y Azucar – August 4

http://www.almavillegas.com/ Good Company – August 11

https://www.goodcomusic.com/



More info here: https://www.desmoinesartscommission.com/summer-concert-series