On Tuesday afternoon, July 20, 2021, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed at Planet Fitness, located at 27073 Pacific Hwy S. in Des Moines (map below).

Police say that at about 3:30 p.m., Des Moines Police officers – along with South King Fire & Rescue and Medic One – arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts for the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Suspects described as a mixed-race male and female are both still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.