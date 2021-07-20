It may not be a “traditional” parade, but the 2021 Waterland Parade will go on, and cruise through Des Moines this Saturday, July 24, 2021.

This motorcade will start in Redondo at 3 p.m., then cruise north through the city before ending up at the south end of the Des Moines Marina.

The parade is sponsored by Destination Des Moines.

NOTE : The Waterland Blog will live stream this parade starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. If you can’t hang out on the streets to watch the parade pass by, be sure to “Like” our Facebook Page here to get a notification for when we go live.

Here’s more info from parade organizers Matt Mahoney and Tony Hettler:

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/destinationdesmoines