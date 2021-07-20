The Wastemobile – King County’s mobile household hazardous waste disposal service – continues its 2021 season with a trip to Midway Elementary School in Des Moines this weekend, July 23-25, 2021.

The Wastemobile will be in the parking lot of Midway Elementary School (22447 24th Ave. S., Des Moines; map below), from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

King County residents will be able to safely dispose of old car batteries, oil, paint thinner, and many other household hazardous items at no cost.

The service is pre-paid through garbage and sewer utility fees.

For a complete list of accepted materials, additional household hazardous waste disposal options, and related information, visit the Wastemobile website: kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov.

Ensuring the health of Wastemobile customers

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Wastemobile customers are asked to place their hazardous waste in their vehicle’s trunk, truck bed, or trailer. Customers should remain in their vehicles at all times and follow directions by Wastemobile staff.

About the Wastemobile

Created in 1989, the Wastemobile was the first traveling hazardous waste collection program in the nation. It is operated by the Hazardous Waste Management Program and goes throughout the county from later winter into fall.

Residents help protect the environment and public health by safely disposing of their hazardous materials and keeping them out of drains and landfills. Since first hitting the road, the Wastemobile has collected more than 17,000 tons of hazardous household waste from nearly 500,000 customers.

More disposal solutions with permanent collection sites

For south King County residents, the Auburn Wastemobile is a convenient option for household hazardous waste disposal. It is located in the northwest corner of The Outlet Collection, 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, near Nordstrom Rack. It operates every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Household hazardous waste disposal is also available at the Factoria Recycling and Transfer Station, 13800 SE 32nd St., Bellevue. Learn about this and other household and business hazardous waste disposal options at kingcountyhazwasteWA.gov. Do you have any questions about hazardous waste? Call 206-296-4692.

The Wastemobile is one of the services provided by the Hazardous Waste Management Program through a partnership of more than 40 city, county and tribal governments working together in King County to reduce threats posed from hazardous materials and wastes.

The Wastemobile goes to Sammamish next

Following its visit in Des Moines, the Wastemobile travels to Sammamish for a household hazardous waste collection event Aug. 6-8, at Eastside Catholic High School, 232 228th Ave. SE, Sammamish.