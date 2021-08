Sr3 Sealife Response, Rehab And Research in Des Moines will be holding a live ‘Fish Drive’ event with some of its animal patients this coming Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

The event will start at 4:30 p.m.

“Meet our patients, learn about their fishy food, and check out where they spend their time while in our care,” organizers said.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/sealifer3/posts/188009183362941

SR3 is located at 22698 Dock Ave S.: